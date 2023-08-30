SSH over HTTPS
Tl;DR: to pass
SSH through
HTTPS you need to tweak client and server
sides as the following:
Example client entry in
~/.ssh/config:
# $ cat .ssh/config
Host ssh-via-https
ProxyCommand ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash
# some firewalls aggressively close idle TCP connections
ServerAliveInterval 30
The
~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash helper script we use above:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
{ printf "CONNECT ssh-server:22 HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n"; cat; } | socat - SSL:https-server:443
Example server entry for
apache2
HTTPS:
# $ cat /etc/httpd/httpd.conf
LoadModule proxy_connect_module .../modules/mod_proxy_connect.so
# ...
AllowCONNECT 22
<Proxy *>
Order deny,allow
Deny from all
</Proxy>
<Proxy ssh-server>
Order deny,allow
Allow from all
</Proxy>
Here we allow everyone to use
CONNECT
HTTP method on the server side
hosted at
https-server just for a single target: the
ssh-server host.
And on the client side we use
socat to create
TLS connection with a
sent
CONNECT method as a header.
Now you can use
$ ssh ssh-via-https to reach
ssh-server.
More words below:
Background
Why do I need it?
I planned to spend 1-2 days in the hospital and did not plan to use the laptop.But now I am stuck here for the past two weeks and would like to tinker on small stuff remotely. The hospital has free Wi-fi access.
The caveat is that hospital blocks most connection types. It allows you
only to do
HTTP (
TCP port
80) and
HTTPS (
TCP port
443)
connections for most hosts.
DNS (
UDP port
53) and
DoT (
TCP
port
853) seem to work as well at least for well-known
DNS
providers.
But
SSH (
TCP port
22 or most other custom ports) is blocked
completely.
I wondered how hard would it be to pass
SSH through
HTTP or
HTTPS.
I had a
GSM fallback so I could reconfigure remote server and try
various solutions.
The options
There are various avenues to explore here:
Co-host
SSHand
HTTPSprotocols on a single port and dispatch them transparently. sslh project does just that.
One of it’s features (or limitations) is that it does not encapsulate one protocol in another: it guesses the protocol using various heuristics and redirects it to the actual backend:
SSHserver,
HTTPSor any other supported protocol from the list.
Clear pro here is:
- no special
sshclient configuration is required: you just specify non-default port.
The minor cons are:
- and extra service to set up
HTTPShas to be passed through
sslhas well, which might hide source address of the connections for the backend. Not convenient for logging (and possibly performance?).
- no special
Encapsulate one protocol completely into another.
openssh supports
ProxyCommand directive effectively allowing user to
supply any transport that
ssh protocol uses:
Specifies the command to use to connect to the server. The command string extends to the end of the line, and is executed using the user's shell ‘exec’ directive to avoid a lingering shell process.
Arguments to ProxyCommand accept the tokens described in the TOKENS section. The command can be basically anything, and should read from its standard input and write to its standard output. It should eventually connect an sshd(8) server running on some machine, or execute sshd -i somewhere. Host key management will be done using the Hostname of the host being connected (defaulting to the name typed by the user). Setting the command to none disables this option entirely. Note that CheckHostIP is not available for connects with a proxy command.
This directive is useful in conjunction with nc(1) and its proxy support. For example, the following directive would connect via an HTTP proxy at 192.0.2.0:
ProxyCommand /usr/bin/nc -X connect -x 192.0.2.0:8080 %h %p
Clear pros here:
- full encapsulation of one protocol in another: no heuristics needed, harder to block by a Deep Packet Inspection software.
HTTPSitself is not impacted or redirected
The cons might be also substantial:
- possible performance decrease due to double-encryption
- requires client configuration to use proxy
SSH over HTTP
I went with the option
[2.]: filly encapsulate
SSH protocol into
TLS.
Before doing that I tried a simpler
SSH over
HTTP.
I configured
apache2 to allow
CONNECT method for a single target
ssh-server:22 as:
$ cat /etc/httpd/httpd.conf
LoadModule proxy_connect_module .../modules/mod_proxy_connect.so
# ...
AllowCONNECT 22
<Proxy *>
Order deny,allow
Deny from all
</Proxy>
<Proxy ssh-server>
Order deny,allow
Allow from all
</Proxy>
The client side was trivial to adapt using
socat:
$ cat .ssh/config
Host ssh-via-http
Hostname ssh-server
Port 22
ProxyCommand socat - PROXY:http-server:%h:%p,proxyport=80
ServerAliveInterval 30
Using the above
$ ssh ssh-via-http command is enough to use port
80
to connect to
SSH.
I use
ServerAliveInterval to workaround some kind of silent idle
HTTP connection closure somewhere in transit: I tell
openssh
client to send periodic probes to the server to make
HTTP connection
look alive. That way an idle session can stay alive for longer periods
of time.
By default
httpd uses default
TimeOut 60 seconds of no I/O as a
signal to close the tunnel.
SSH over HTTPS
For some reason
socat does not support
HTTPS proxy via
CONNECT
method and only supports
HTTP. A minor omission? Or I hold
socat
wrong?
Luckily
socat does support
TLS encapsulation.
CONNECT-based
method is easy to implement manually. I did it via one-line script:
$ cat ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash
#!/usr/bin/env bash
{ printf "CONNECT ssh-server:22 HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n"; cat; } | socat - SSL:https-server:443
Now we can use this script as is for
SSH over
HTTPS tunneling:
$ cat .ssh/config
Host ssh-via-https
ProxyCommand ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash
# some firewalls aggressively close idle TCP connections
ServerAliveInterval 30
And
$ ssh ssh-via-https does the expected thing.
The result allowed me to get to my home machine and write this blog post.
Parting words
Ubiquitous presence of
HTTPS allows you to pass your data through very
restrictive middle boxes!
The
CONNECT method while seemingly being a remnant of the far past is
a useful hack to wrap any
TCP payload stream into
TLS host stream.
The
ServerAliveInterval
openssh knob allows you to keep the
connection alive if underlying transport is not friendly to idle
connections.
Have fun!