SSH over HTTPS

August 30, 2023

Tl;DR: to pass SSH through HTTPS you need to tweak client and server sides as the following:

Example client entry in ~/.ssh/config :

# $ cat .ssh/config Host ssh-via-https ProxyCommand ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash # some firewalls aggressively close idle TCP connections ServerAliveInterval 30

The ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash helper script we use above:

#!/usr/bin/env bash { printf "CONNECT ssh-server:22 HTTP/1.0\r

\r

"; cat; } | socat - SSL:https-server:443

Example server entry for apache2 HTTPS :

# $ cat /etc/httpd/httpd.conf LoadModule proxy_connect_module .../modules/mod_proxy_connect.so # ... AllowCONNECT 22 <Proxy *> Order deny,allow Deny from all </Proxy> <Proxy ssh-server> Order deny,allow Allow from all </Proxy>

Here we allow everyone to use CONNECT HTTP method on the server side hosted at https-server just for a single target: the ssh-server host.

And on the client side we use socat to create TLS connection with a sent CONNECT method as a header.

Now you can use $ ssh ssh-via-https to reach ssh-server .

More words below:

Background

Why do I need it?

I planned to spend 1-2 days in the hospital and did not plan to use the laptop.But now I am stuck here for the past two weeks and would like to tinker on small stuff remotely. The hospital has free Wi-fi access.

The caveat is that hospital blocks most connection types. It allows you only to do HTTP ( TCP port 80 ) and HTTPS ( TCP port 443 ) connections for most hosts. DNS ( UDP port 53 ) and DoT ( TCP port 853 ) seem to work as well at least for well-known DNS providers.

But SSH ( TCP port 22 or most other custom ports) is blocked completely.

I wondered how hard would it be to pass SSH through HTTP or HTTPS . I had a GSM fallback so I could reconfigure remote server and try various solutions.

The options

There are various avenues to explore here:

Co-host SSH and HTTPS protocols on a single port and dispatch them transparently. sslh project does just that. One of it’s features (or limitations) is that it does not encapsulate one protocol in another: it guesses the protocol using various heuristics and redirects it to the actual backend: SSH server, HTTPS or any other supported protocol from the list. Clear pro here is: no special ssh client configuration is required: you just specify non-default port. The minor cons are: and extra service to set up

HTTPS has to be passed through sslh as well, which might hide source address of the connections for the backend. Not convenient for logging (and possibly performance?). Encapsulate one protocol completely into another.

openssh supports ProxyCommand directive effectively allowing user to supply any transport that ssh protocol uses:

Specifies the command to use to connect to the server. The command string extends to the end of the line, and is executed using the user's shell ‘exec’ directive to avoid a lingering shell process. Arguments to ProxyCommand accept the tokens described in the TOKENS section. The command can be basically anything, and should read from its standard input and write to its standard output. It should eventually connect an sshd(8) server running on some machine, or execute sshd -i somewhere. Host key management will be done using the Hostname of the host being connected (defaulting to the name typed by the user). Setting the command to none disables this option entirely. Note that CheckHostIP is not available for connects with a proxy command. This directive is useful in conjunction with nc(1) and its proxy support. For example, the following directive would connect via an HTTP proxy at 192.0.2.0: ProxyCommand /usr/bin/nc -X connect -x 192.0.2.0:8080 %h %p

Clear pros here:

full encapsulation of one protocol in another: no heuristics needed, harder to block by a Deep Packet Inspection software.

HTTPS itself is not impacted or redirected

The cons might be also substantial:

possible performance decrease due to double-encryption

requires client configuration to use proxy

SSH over HTTP

I went with the option [2.] : filly encapsulate SSH protocol into TLS .

Before doing that I tried a simpler SSH over HTTP .

I configured apache2 to allow CONNECT method for a single target ssh-server:22 as:

$ cat /etc/httpd/httpd.conf LoadModule proxy_connect_module .../modules/mod_proxy_connect.so # ... AllowCONNECT 22 <Proxy *> Order deny,allow Deny from all </Proxy> <Proxy ssh-server> Order deny,allow Allow from all </Proxy>

The client side was trivial to adapt using socat :

$ cat .ssh/config Host ssh-via-http Hostname ssh-server Port 22 ProxyCommand socat - PROXY:http-server:%h:%p,proxyport=80 ServerAliveInterval 30

Using the above $ ssh ssh-via-http command is enough to use port 80 to connect to SSH .

I use ServerAliveInterval to workaround some kind of silent idle HTTP connection closure somewhere in transit: I tell openssh client to send periodic probes to the server to make HTTP connection look alive. That way an idle session can stay alive for longer periods of time.

By default httpd uses default TimeOut 60 seconds of no I/O as a signal to close the tunnel.

SSH over HTTPS

For some reason socat does not support HTTPS proxy via CONNECT method and only supports HTTP . A minor omission? Or I hold socat wrong?

Luckily socat does support TLS encapsulation. CONNECT -based method is easy to implement manually. I did it via one-line script:

$ cat ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash #!/usr/bin/env bash { printf "CONNECT ssh-server:22 HTTP/1.0\r

\r

"; cat; } | socat - SSL:https-server:443

Now we can use this script as is for SSH over HTTPS tunneling:

$ cat .ssh/config Host ssh-via-https ProxyCommand ~/.ssh/https-tunnel.bash # some firewalls aggressively close idle TCP connections ServerAliveInterval 30

And $ ssh ssh-via-https does the expected thing.

The result allowed me to get to my home machine and write this blog post.

Parting words

Ubiquitous presence of HTTPS allows you to pass your data through very restrictive middle boxes!

The CONNECT method while seemingly being a remnant of the far past is a useful hack to wrap any TCP payload stream into TLS host stream.

The ServerAliveInterval openssh knob allows you to keep the connection alive if underlying transport is not friendly to idle connections.

Have fun!